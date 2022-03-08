Hartford Yard Goats FanFest brings behind-the-scenes fun free of charge

Fans will be a getting a behind the scenes look at the team's home in Dunkin' Donuts park.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Yard Goats are getting ready to welcome their fans for an almost springtime sneak peek.

The Yard Goats Baseball Club will host its annual FanFest on Saturday, March 19 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

The free event is open to the public and will include behind-the-scenes tours of Dunkin’ Donuts Park, arts & crafts, Yard Goats mascots Chompers and Chew Chew, and Fancy Pants the goat from Circle K Farm of East Hampton. Fans will also have the opportunity to test out the indoor professional batting cages that the Yard Goats use.

For the most part, events will be held outside on the main concourse level of Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Fans can enter through the main gates on the corner of Main Street and Trumbull Street, and no tickets are required for this free event.

The Yard Goats Retro Brand Team Store will also be open for those that want to purchase the latest Yard Goats gear. The box office will also be open for fans that want to purchase tickets to the Yard Goats and college games this season.

The Yard Goats open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8, against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites are now available for purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone (860-246-4628), and all tickets will be delivered digitally. The Click-It-Or-Ticket Box office is open from Monday-Friday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and will be open during Yard Goats FanFest.

