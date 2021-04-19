Yard Goats individual tickets go on sale April 26

The Yard Goats home opener is set for May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs

HARTFORD, Conn. — Tickets for individual Yard Goats games will go on sale next week.

The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies announced Monday that a limited number of tickets for the month of May will go on sale on April 26 at 10 a.m.

For this season, the Yard Goats are unveiling two table seating options.

The first – Travelers Patio – is where groups of four fans will be assigned a high-top table behind the batter’s eye. The social space will have televisions with food and drink options available.

“This is a perfect space for catching up with family and friends in a comfortable, outdoor setting,” the team said.

The second is the Tine Dale Party Porch located on the second level near the right-field foul line. This area will also feature private tables of four.

“We are ecstatic to finally be able to welcome our fans back to watch the Yard Goats play at Dunkin’ Donuts Park,” Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. “Our wonderful and passionate fans, the best in baseball, will once again have the opportunity to experience America’s National Pastime in one of the greatest minor league ballparks in the country.”

The Yard Goats home opener is set for May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, as part of a six-game series. It will be the first Yard Goats game at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in 621 days.

The Yard Goats will welcome the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, on May 18 for their debut in Hartford.

Tickets will be available to purchase on the Yard Goats website or over the phone at 860-246-3628. All tickets will be delivered digitally. No in-person sales will be available at this time.

The Yard Goats will follow social distance guidelines by establishing seating pods in the main seating sections. Fans will be able to purchase tickets in pods of 2 to 6 seats with appropriate social distance set between each pod. The 2021 Yard Goats promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Yard Goats recently released its CDC safety protocols to ensure the facility fosters a safe environment for fans, players and staff.

