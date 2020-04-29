Yard Goats to honor Negro League players with celebration during July 15 game

Officials say it will be a day to recognize the history, culture, education, and long overdue awareness of challenges and triumphs experienced by so many.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The legacy of many great Negro League baseball players is still being remembered in 2021.

In Connecticut specifically, the Harford Yard Goats announced Wednesday that they will host a Negro Leagues Day Celebration on Thursday, July 15.

The celebration will be held during the evening home game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, and is in partnership with the Josh Gibson Foundation.

Officials for the Double-A affiliate wrote in a release that Josh Gibson is considered one of the greatest home run hitters, and most feared sluggers of any era.

He played in the Negro Leagues, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Puerto Rico leagues, but never in the Major Leagues.

In 1971, Gibson was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He was the second ever Negro League player to receive this honor.

Tiffany Young, Executive Director of the Hartford Yard Goats Foundation said in a statement, the celebration will mark a day of celebration through music, dance, art, and baseball for all to enjoy."

"Negro Leagues Day’ is Hartford and Connecticut’s day to recognize the history, culture, education, and long overdue awareness of challenges and triumphs experienced by so many, including the legends like Josh Gibson, Hartford’s own, Johnny ‘Schoolboy Taylor’ and the first woman to play professional baseball full-time, Toni Stone,” Young added.

Gibson's great grandson, Sean will be in attendance on July 15 and will take photos and give autographs.

Live music, a step show, drumming and vendor tables will also be part of the event, officials said.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative Negro League lanyard.

