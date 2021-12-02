Yard Goats named nation’s top Double-A franchise by Baseball America

The Double-A Bob Freitas Award recognizes the top franchises for their community involvement, long-term business success and consistent operational excellence.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Yard Goats have been named the top Double-A franchise in the country after winning the 2021 Double-A Bob Freitas Award.

The award, presented by sports magazine Baseball America, recognizes the top franchises for their community involvement, long-term business success and consistent operational excellence.

Club President Tim Restall said it's a tremendous honor for Baseball America to recognize the Yard Goats.

"We take great pride in our community and have always felt that we can be so much more than just a baseball team," he added. "We share this award with our passionate fan base, partners, and season ticket holders."

Being honored for community involvement is fitting for the capital city's baseball team.

The Yard Goats have held many community events at Dunkin’ Donuts Park including several vaccination clinics, high school and college graduations, Halloween Trick or Treat event, Harford Police vs Hartford Fire charity softball game, Los Amigos softball championship. ESPN also used Dunkin’ Donuts Park to host its “Bark in the Park” telecast on national TV, officials said.

Incredibly honored to be named winner of the Double-A Bob Freitas Award by Baseball America!

Read the story here ➡️ https://t.co/FySEUSEeM3 pic.twitter.com/OHTPPK7ZQP — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) December 2, 2021

Baseball America Editor-In-Chief J.J. Cooper said the Freitas Award is their chance to honor the entire operation of a minor league baseball team from the owner and general manager to the ticket taker and clubhouse manager.

"Hartford has continually impressed by doing everything at a top-notch level, from stadium operations and fan experience to their MiLB.tv broadcast, which ranked No. 1 in 2019," Cooper added.

The Yard Goats led the league in total attendance for the third consecutive season, according to a release. Since its opening in 2017, more than 1.5 million fans have watched baseball at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

The franchise became the first minor league club in Connecticut to attract over 400,000 plus fans in consecutive seasons and the fastest minor league team in New England to draw one-million fans.

Alana Seldon is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at aseldon@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.