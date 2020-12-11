Governors of New England, New Jersey suspend interstate youth hockey

The decision comes as states in the northeast are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, reaching rates not seen for months

HARTFORD, Conn — New England governors and the governor of New Jersey have issued a joint statement on their decision to suspect interstate youth hockey events.

Read the statement below:

“In response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will support a regional approach to interstate competitions. As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus.

“The seven states will suspend interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective this Saturday, November 14, 2020 through at minimum December 31, 2020. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.

“As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.”

Governor Lamont noted that he is appreciative of this coalition of neighboring states for coordinating a regional approach throughout the Northeast.

Connecticut has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks, and increasing hospitalizations, reaching rates not seen for months.