Vernon soldier dad surprises daughter at school after returning home from deployment

The beautiful moment happened at Lake Street School Monday morning.

VERNON, Conn. — If the pandemic has taught us anything it is the value and importance of being close to the ones we love. On Monday, one soldier got to do just that.

Sergeant First Class David Flint returned to his home in Vernon after being deployed to Jordan since January. He surprised his daughter Gabriella at Lake Street School.

Gabriella was outside with her classmates taking a mask break and doing stretches when her dad arrived. She yelled "daddy" as David approached and stretched her arms out for a hug. Gabriella's younger brother Max got to see his dad earlier that morning at daycare.

When asked if she wanted to stay in school or come home, Gabriella answered by saying she wanted to come home.

“Today was special,” David said. “I’ve been looking forward to seeing these guys a lot. It was awesome of the school to let me do this. It was a good day.”