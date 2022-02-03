TikTok being investigated in multiple states including Connecticut

The investigation will dig into the use of TikTok, which is reportedly associated with physical and mental health harms.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple attorneys general are conducting a multistate investigation into TikTok amid concerns for the safety and well-being of children, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Wednesday.

The investigation will dig into the social media platform as its claims to be promoting itself to kids and young adults, while the use of TikTok is reportedly associated with physical and mental health harms.

It will look into the harms that using the app can cause to young users and what TikTok knows about those harms. The investigation will also focus on the techniques TikTok uses to boost user engagement and time used on the app.

Back in October, Tong, along with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal called out the social media platform for "lack of policing" during the uptick in social media "challenges" which resulted in vandalized school property and concerns for student and teacher safety.

There are now plans to give Connecticut educators and parents the opportunity to discuss their concerns with TikTok, and Tong said that meeting is expected to take place later this spring.

"I appreciate that they have made efforts to remove some of the harmful content from their site, but whatever they have been doing just is not enough to protect our kids," Tong said. "Our investigation will look at what TikTok knew about the risks to our children, and precisely what they have been doing to keep our kids online. In coordination with attorneys general across the country, we are prepared to use the full weight of our consumer protection authority to hold TikTok and other social media giants accountable."

In May 2021, Tong was among the 44 Attorneys General who urged Facebook to end its plans to launch an Instagram app for kids under 13. Six months later, Attorneys General launched an investigation into Meta, formerly Facebook, for promoting the Instagram app to kids, according to Tong.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.