Experts warn cyber attacks are becoming more frequent

Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents were impacted by a major cybersecurity breach involving a file transfer software called “MOVEit.”

Multiple cyber attacks rocked Connecticut industries in the last month, from schools to hospitals, and now insurance companies.

“It's one of the biggest that we have seen recently,” said Robin Chataut, assistant professor of cybersecurity and computer science at Quinnipiac University.

The hack affected companies like M&T Bank, Eversource and more than 30 insurers.

“Attackers do have the sophisticated technology they can use to gain access to the systems,” Chataut explained.

The breach impacted nearly 66 million people worldwide. Chataut says the group responsible is a Russian-based ransomware gang called “Cl0p.”

“They are, I would say the most active gang as of now,” he said.

255,000 of those affected by these hackers were Connecticut residents. Some had their names, dates of birth, zip codes and even social security numbers exposed.

“Companies should not take these things lightly,” said Chataut. “These data are very sensitive to people and definitely both government and business should be responsible for protecting these things.”

Some state lawmakers agree.

“We really need to understand that there is an inherent risk in the convenience that we have in the life of internet,” said state Sen. Tony Hwang, (R-Fairfield).

Hwang is part of the state’s new cybersecurity task force.

“The hope is this task force will take in all the talents and experiences that we have to be able to formulate a plan that is readily prepared and anticipate the worst,” he explained. “It's not an if cybersecurity is going to happen, it's when.”

Hwang believes in the past, Connecticut was a leader in cybersecurity initiatives, but now, he says the state has become complacent, pointing to the increasing severity of recent hacks.

“Anyone with a computer connected to the internet is at risk for cybersecurity attacks,” he said.

Hwang says the state needs to integrate all the resources of public, private, state, local and federal authorities to create an analysis and prevention protocol for cyber attacks.

“This is something that we needed to do yesterday and I think the problem is, when the problem strikes you, it's too late,” Hwang said.

Besides businesses and the government, Chataut says there are measures individuals can take as well, if their data is stolen.

“Monitor all your accounts regularly,” he said. “Change all your passwords, whether it's bank-related passwords or any passwords that you think might be hacked.”

He says people can also take steps to prevent possible attacks, like installing antivirus software on their computers.