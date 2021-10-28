Facebook announces a new name, the internet immediately drags it through the mud

Facebook announced a brand-new name and tech-heavy direction. The internet was not impressed.

Facebook, still desperately trying to outrun its deeply problematic public image just took the next predictable step to make sure you forget what they’ve done.

Rebrand.

Announcing @Meta — the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD — Facebook (@Facebook) October 28, 2021

(Yes, we embedded the tweet. Take that Facebook or Meta or whatever.)

Say hello to Meta.

Commander Data cosplayer and Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg announced the new company name and direction during their streaming Connect event on Thursday morning. In a nutshell, Meta will be the umbrella company that will own and run Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, and the other apps in the formerly-known-as-Facebook family.

According to the front page of Meta.com, the ~Metaverse~ “will be social” and include “3D spaces that will let you learn, collaborate and play in ways that go beyond what we can imagine.” In fact, there’s nary a word about fixing newsfeeds or algorithms. Instead, it’s all about new, barely existent hardware-dependent technologies like VR, AR, and Smart Glasses.

It’s only once you get to the very bottom of the statement that you can find any mention of social responsibility - but SMART GLASSES, Y’ALL!

Anyway, if there’s anything else you can count on, like death and taxes, it’s people flocking to Twitter to absolutely drag anything new created by the internet’s biggest villain.

Here are some of our favorites:

not surprised with facebook's new logo for meta pic.twitter.com/JV3wczigef — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 28, 2021

Now I understand why he changed name and logo of Facebook.😂😂#Meta pic.twitter.com/w8KWpKsMTn — 𝙑𝙄𝙆𝙄 🍀 (@viki__00) October 28, 2021

‘Popular now’



Give it a week pic.twitter.com/7ZfpOPPeAI — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) October 28, 2021

"What if we called it Meta?" pic.twitter.com/5sLiUjejMs — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 28, 2021

Be sure to tune into @wfaa and @wfaaweather for all your meta-orology needs on this windy Thursday in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/mlvuW3Q8Et — Pete Freedman (@PeteFreedman) October 28, 2021

Ron Artest already did this. And he didn’t destroy democracy first. https://t.co/QOrogVjwFU — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 28, 2021

Facebook, 2004: we are different because we make people use their real identities



Facebook, 2021: ok owing to insurmountable damage to our reputation, we are changing our name — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) October 28, 2021

Oof.