This mission will be the first mission from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia and the NRO’s first dedicated launch from Wallops, NASA said.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — NASA announced that a Minotaur IV rocket carrying a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office is scheduled for launch July 15 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

This mission, named NROL-129, will be the first USSF mission from Wallops Flight Facility and the NRO’s first dedicated launch from Wallops, NASA said in a news release.

NASA said the U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise Program are providing the launch services for this mission.

The mission may be visible along the U.S. east coast and will be streamed live beginning at 8:30 a.m. on the Wallops YouTube channel, NASA said.

Our next launch is a Minotaur IV lifting off July 15 from @VCSFA_MARS Pad 0B at Wallops. Live stream begins at 8:30 a.m.; launch window opens at 9 a.m. Our Visitor Center is closed due to COVID-19; if visiting, please wear a mask and stay 6ft apart. https://t.co/bfvVPQ9lvV — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) July 8, 2020

Unfortunately, the NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will not be open for this mission.

Additional mission information, including photos, will be available following the launch on the NRO, NASA Wallops, and Northrop Grumman websites, and on their social media accounts.

This mission is a bit different. This 78-foot tall rocket, built by Northrup Grumman, is sending a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. The NRO is the U.S. Government agency in charge of the United States intelligence satellites.