WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — NASA announced that a Minotaur IV rocket carrying a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office is scheduled for launch July 15 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
This mission, named NROL-129, will be the first USSF mission from Wallops Flight Facility and the NRO’s first dedicated launch from Wallops, NASA said in a news release.
NASA said the U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise Program are providing the launch services for this mission.
The mission may be visible along the U.S. east coast and will be streamed live beginning at 8:30 a.m. on the Wallops YouTube channel, NASA said.
Unfortunately, the NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will not be open for this mission.
Additional mission information, including photos, will be available following the launch on the NRO, NASA Wallops, and Northrop Grumman websites, and on their social media accounts.
This mission is a bit different. This 78-foot tall rocket, built by Northrup Grumman, is sending a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. The NRO is the U.S. Government agency in charge of the United States intelligence satellites.
NROL-129 is the first Minotaur mission from Wallops since 2013 and the second orbital launch from the MARS launch pads in 2020. Minotaur rockets have been launched from Wallops for nearly 14 years.