DEEP cleaning up oil spill in Danbury brook

Officials say oil from a nearby manufacturing facility spilled and some of it leaked into Sympaug Brook.

DANBURY, Conn. — DEEP officials announced on Monday they are overseeing the clean-up of an oil spill into Sympaug Brook. The brook flows into the Still River.

The spill is a result of a hose failure at a manufacturing facility owned by Stanely Engineered Fastening, according to DEEP Emergency Response and Spill Prevention staff.

DEEP officials say about 1,800 gallons of waste oil was assumed lost. The oil contained metals. Some of the oil was retrieved by a secondary containment, but some also got into the brook. The result turned the water into a milky-white color.

Stanely Engineered Fastening has taken responsibility for the clean-up and has asked Morgan Environmental Recovery and Fuss & O'Neill to help.