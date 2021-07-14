'Dive against Debris' is the mission on Mashapaug Lake in Union

The volunteers, who are part of Enfield Scuba and Watersports, were busy beneath the lake on the grounds of Bigelow Hollow State Park.

UNION, Connecticut — A few times a year a team of skilled divers lends their time and talents for clean-up initiatives in lakes across the state.

The volunteers, who are part of Enfield Scuba and Watersports, were busy beneath Mashapaug Lake in Union, on the grounds of Bigelow Hollow State Park.

Fourteen divers were on hand -- it has become a tradition during “Shark Week” -- where the skilled scuba team goes into the lake to take out the trash.

“It’s a great opportunity to make sure we give back to the environment,” said experienced diver Chris Sutton, a middle school principal in Springfield who has explored exotic dive spots around the world.

Veteran diver Laura Seese, an instructor from Enfield Scuba, noted that the work is part of the “Dive against Debris” Program.

Seese said, “we actually collect all the trash we took out of the lake and we put it in an international database where they’re monitoring the health of the oceans (and lakes) worldwide.”

Bottles, cans, fishing lines, food containers, it was all part of the bags of trash that the team of divers gathered from the floor of the lake.

Chris Grochmal, another master instructor from Enfield Scuba said, “it’s really important to give back and we keep it clean just like you would your own backyard.”

Seese added, “this is our office and we want to keep it clean.”

