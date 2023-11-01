Eagles have landed in record numbers in Southbury

Just last week, during a cold, clear Wednesday at the FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory, they set a record – spotting 32 Bald Eagles.

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Right after Christmas and all the way through Mid-March, there is usually high energy at FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory in Southbury and a lot of it comes from the groups that come to see the birds of prey in flight.

This year the observatory is off to an especially strong start. Just last week, during a cold, clear Wednesday at the observatory, they set a record – spotting 32 bald eagles.

Lucy Walker is the site manager at the Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory.

"We were amazed, that was an all-time record for us since 1985 -- 32 eagles and we, maybe, were conservative on that number," Walker said.

Bird watcher and Bald Eagle Observatory volunteer Brian Bennett added, “32 Bald Eagles, it was tremendous, everywhere you looked there were bald eagles. They were flying, they were perched, they were fishing.”

Walker also said the eagle population in Connecticut is a true comeback story.

“It’s a nationwide success story,” she said. “It’s a wonderful success story.”

After looking out for Eagles through a telescope by the observation deck, Walker added, “Bald eagles have a special place in all of our hearts – it’s a symbol of our country so to be able to see them in the wild in a natural environment, it’s a wonderful experience.”

FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory stays open through mid-March. Admission is free but online reservations are required.

The Observatory welcomes visitors on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. For more information click here.

