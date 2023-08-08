3.8-magnitude earthquake hits east of Seattle on Tuesday morning

People reported feeling the shockwaves from around western Washington.

Example video title will go here for this video

JUNCTION, Wash. — Seattle-area residents felt a rare earthquake early Tuesday morning that registered near a 4.0 magnitude.

The earthquake began at 3:17 a.m. in Junction, which is about 25 miles east of Seattle and about five miles northeast of Fall City, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The depth of the shake was 10.63 miles, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

Tremors from the earthquake were felt as far away as Oak Harbor to the northwest, Port Ludlow across the Puget Sound to the west, and Olympia to the southwest.

There were about seven smaller aftershocks in the same area in the two hours following the initial earthquake.

The most recent seismic activity of note in the Seattle area was not naturally caused.

A western Washington geology professor found that the tremors caused by the thousands of fans crowded into Lumen Field for Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" show generated more seismic activity than the infamous "Beast Quake" Marshawn Lynch touchdown run for the Seahawks in 2011.