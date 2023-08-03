Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus detected in Wallingford, Stamford

A mosquito carrying WNV was also detected in Wethersfield last week.

HARTFORD, Conn. — In the latest mosquito testing in Connecticut, mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus (WNV) have been detected in Wallingford and Stamford.

One mosquito collected on July 25 at the South Elm Street trap site in Wallingford tested positive, and another collected at the Cove Island Park trap site in Stamford on July 26 tested positive.

Last week, officials announced a sample from Goff Road in Wethersfield also tested positive for WNV.

As of Aug. 1, three mosquitoes, one trapped in New Haven, Hartford, and Fairfield Counties, have tested positive for WNV.

Last season, West Nile Virus was found in 185 mosquito pools from 24 towns all over Connecticut. Most of the activity was found in densely populated urban and suburban regions in Fairfield, Hartford, and New Haven counties.

Seven human cases of West Nile virus-associated illness were reported between Aug. 11 and Sept. 20, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

