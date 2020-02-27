2-year construction project on Arrigoni Bridge begins today

Traffic is expected to be reduced down to one lane

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Starting today a two-year-long construction project will begin on the Arrigoni Bridge.

If your commute takes you through Middlesex County, you should start adding extra time to your routine!

The project will be split into three different stages. It'll consist of replacing the bridge decks and making repairs to improve the bridge's structural capacity.

There will also be a new fence system placed.

While the Arrigoni Bridge is being worked on, there will also be a second construction project happening near St. John's Square and Main Street. That project is aimed at improving the safety of the intersection.

While all this is happening, traffic is expected to be reduced down to one lane.