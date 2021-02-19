Apparent unstable crane in Midtown Atlanta shuts down road, prompts evacuations

The crane is leaning right into a building located at 13th and West Peachtree Street, which is currently shut down.

ATLANTA — A crane is "possibly unstable" and tilted outside of a multi-million dollar building in Midtown, according to Atlanta Fire and Rescue.

Emergency crews have been on the scene for a few hours.

Atlanta Fire officials tell 11Alvie there was a mechanical failure while construction workers were taking down the crane. Officials are hoping the weather doesn't impact the condition further.

According to fire officials, multiple buildings in the area have been evacuated.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where you can see the crane angled and leaning across a building.