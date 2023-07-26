Crash on I-91 in Wethersfield leads to car flipping

Three lanes were closed as crews cleaned up the damage Wednesday morning.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn — A car crash led to a car flipping on Interstate-91 early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on I-91 between Exits 25 and 27 in Wethersfield when the crash happened. A minor injury was reported, according to Connecticut state police.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday and three lanes were closed as the crews cleaned up the scene.

The right lane remains closed as crews conduct road work in the area.

