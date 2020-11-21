Connecticut State Trooper injured in crash

The crash happened on I-91 southbound in Wethersfield. The trooper suffered moderate but non-life-threatening injuries.

CONNECTICUT, USA — For the second time in as many days, a Connecticut State Trooper was injured due to a crash.

On Friday afternoon, Trooper Trainee Michael Terry and Trooper Donald Stankosky found a disabled car that was stopped on the left shoulder of the highway on I-91 southbound before Exit 25N.

While the officers were on the scene, a separate three-car accident happened in the area. Police say a driver of a Subaru Legacy was following too close to the car ahead of him and as it slowed, he swerved to the left to avoid hitting the other car.

The driver instead hit Trooper Terry's cruiser in the rear, sending it forward into the disabled car and into Trooper Terry who had gotten out of his car.

Trooper Terry suffered moderate but non-life-threatening injuries. Trooper Stankosky and the driver of the Legacy suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to the hospital. The person inside the disabled car was not injured.