Crash closes I-91 SB in Wethersfield between Exits 28 and 26

The CT DOT's website reported the crash involved three vehicles. Traffic cameras in the area show a car on its side.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A three-vehicle crash has closed I-91 southbound in Wethersfield Friday afternoon between Exits 28 and 26.

The CT DOT's website says the left and center lanes are closed. Traffic cameras in the area so one car on its side.

The Connecticut State Police are responding to the area. It is unclear if there are any injuries.

