Serious crash closes road in North Branford

Police say the crash happened in the area of Foxon Road between Notch Hill Road and Fowler Road/Ciro Road.

Police have shut down the area of Foxon Road between Notch Hill Road and Fowler Road/Ciro Road due to a crash.

According to North Brandford's Facebook post, the crash is serious and happened at the intersection of Foxon and Sea Hill Road.

It is unclear how many cars were involved.

There is a detour for the public setup on both sides.

This is a developing story.

