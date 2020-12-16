Crash closes Route 44 in Avon

Police say the road is closed at Albany Avenue and Mountain Road.

AVON, Conn. — A truck crash has closed Route 44 in Avon Wednesday afternoon.

West Hartford Police say they have closed the road at Albany Avenue and Mountain Road.

Avon Police later confirmed the crash involved a car and oil truck carrying home heating oil. Officers said the incident is a hazmat incident and there were no injuries. They said they are working on getting the roads open.

DEEP has also responded to the scene.

FOX61 has a crew headed to the crash.