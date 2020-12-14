Former state senator in critical condition after car crash

Edwin Gomes, 84 suffered head injuries in the crash on Sunday evening.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A former Connecticut state senator is hospitalized in critical condition after a two-car accident in Bridgeport.

Edwin Gomes, 84 suffered head injuries in the crash on Sunday evening. His brother, William Aranjo, told the Connecticut Post on Monday that Gomes had an operation and isn't out of the woods yet.

City police say Gomes was turning into a KFC restaurant when he colliding with an oncoming car. Officials say the 19-year-old driver of the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.