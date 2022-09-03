Connecticut consumers should expect gas prices to continue rising

Industry experts believe gas prices pricing will get worse when there is a switch over to lower emissions gas used for the summertime.

MERIDEN, Conn. — As of early Wednesday evening, Connecticut's average price per gallon of regular gas was nearly $4.45, which is up 67 cents from last week at the same time, according to GasBuddy. And experts say consumers likely will not see price increases ease anytime soon.

"Even Uber drivers and even like delivery drivers are gonna be struggling too," said Joe Rivera of Meriden.

Another customer of Teddy's Gulf station in Meriden agreed. He said he has a friend, who's a long-haul trucker that's shutting down his big rig.

"He said they can’t renegotiate their prices, meaning how they get paid, but the prices keep going up at the pump, so he’s at a standstill and he’s not going back to work," said Richard Leavitt of Meriden.

And industry experts say pricing will get even worse when there is a switch over to lower emissions gas used for the summertime.

"It has to be in the tanks by April 15 and has to be blended out through when it hits the nozzles, the pumps by May 1 and that’s typically a 20 to 22 cent increase, for wholesale," said Kevin Curry, owner of 19 Teddy's Stores, which are gas station/convenience store combinations.

"Our national association, we have supported their call to the White House to suspend that transition, to the summer blend," said Chris Herb, the President and CEO of the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association.

Herb said the switch to the summer blend should not be used until the current winter-grade gas is used so that gas stations and customers gain some semblance of relief.

"You hear people talking and family and friends, they're just not gonna drive," said Curry.

And, it's important to know, Herb said, the Russian energy embargo imposed by President Biden yesterday does not take effect for another 45 days.

"So if we don't find a replacement for that eight or 10% of supply (from Russia) that's now going to be stopping in 45 days then that's when I would look to see prices really move upward," Herb added.

Herb also said there’s no reason the Biden administration should not tap into our own energy resources here in the United States to stem the tide, while simultaneously developing green technologies.

The cost of doing business in each region of the state differs, which, according to industry experts, is one factor in the per-gallon gas price fluctuation across the state.

"If I have to pay a lot more for insurance, 30% more for insurance, than my counterpart in a state where insurance is lower, that usually is reflected in the price," said Herb.

Another factor: some gas stations, based on their inventory on hand, price differently.

"So, if I've moved a tank and got a new delivery and my price is now $0.65 more than it was the day before, I might be moving my price faster than someone else," Herb said.

The bottom line?

"I’ve been in this business for 40 years and I’ve never seen price increases this high, this fast," Curry said.

And customers often seek out the gas station owners to vent.

"All we hear is you guys are loving this and we are not," said Eddie Jamal, owner of the Phoenix Gulf station on North Ave. in Bridgeport. "I mean this hurts us just as much as them."

His gas station is one of many on North Ave. Bridgeport.

"The past week we have seen increases upwards of 50 to 60 cents and that's our cost and a lot of it hasn't been passed on to the consumer yet," Jamal said.

It wasn't exactly reassuring, but he added, "There's not much markup on gas. People think you know we are raking in the dough. It's 10 to 15 cents on a good day."

