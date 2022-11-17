Drivers could see highest ever Thanksgiving gas prices this year

According to GasBuddy, average gas prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONNECTICUT, USA — Your Thanksgiving meal isn't the only thing that will cost you more this year. It's also going to be expensive to get to where you're going.

"Crazy. Things are going real crazy with the gas prices," said Corsair Bey of Hartford.

According to GasBuddy, average gas prices will be at their highest seasonal level ever. With a projected national average of $3.68, nearly 30 cents higher than this time last year, and more than 20 cents higher than the record of $3.44 ten years ago.

"It's just mad expensive like every three days I gotta put $25 in that's like come on man. It's not even halfway up," said Jose Torres of Hartford.

For some, it means they'll be staying closer to home for the holiday.

"Not so far this holiday season you know because of the gas prices," said Ron Loid of Manchester.

"I won't be doing any traveling, I'll tell you that much. It's very expensive," Bey said. "Things are getting very ugly so everybody has to hunker down the best way they can," he said.

GasBuddy said still, more people are planning to hit the road this Thanksgiving compared to last year. With about 38% of Americans planning to travel.

"Family is family, you've got to be with your family that's what matters. So they're gonna waste money on gas because they want to," Torres said.

Here in Connecticut drivers are hoping to continue to see the relief from the "Gas tax holiday," the 25-cent per gallon tax that's been suspended since April. It's set to expire in just a couple of weeks, but state lawmakers are hoping to call a special session to extend it.

Some drivers argue it's not doing enough.

"I don't see it doing any big deal I mean that was the state taking away the tax but inflation is going to kill that pretty soon too so I don't really see that doing anything for anybody," Bey said.

Others said any relief is helpful, especially with the holiday season upon us.

"People need that money in their pockets these days I mean times are tough," Loid said.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.