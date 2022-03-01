Rising gas prices cause bicycle sales to rise with them

People are seeking alternative ways to get around to alleviate the pain at the pump

CONNECTICUT, USA — A recent AAA survey revealed that more than two-thirds of Americans felt gas prices were too high, and more than half said they would change their driving habits if prices increased to $4 per gallon.

With gas prices above $4 in Connecticut, people like Andrew Levy are looking for other options to save at the pump. He said the costs over the past few weeks have been ridiculous.

"Pretty much all the spending money is going in the gas tanks," Levy said. "Everybody is going to start biking if these gas prices don't go down."

As prices hit a record high, AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter said many people have the same mindset at Levy.

"Across the board, 80-percent say they would drive less," said Parmenter. "So that might mean getting on a bicycle, it might be walking, and it might mean taking some other form of transportation."

At Bloomfield Bicycle, owners Mr. and Mrs. Wolf said they see the direct result of gas prices within their shop.

"We have people coming in, and they're saying I just can't pay the prices for gas," explained AnnRachel Wolf.

While Bloomfield Bicycle has been in business for 70 years, the Wolf's said between the pandemic and gas prices rising; this is the craziest it's ever been for business.

"If you walked in here, you would think that we were giving away bicycles," said Michael Wolf. "They're saying I cant spend $5-$6 on gas."

AnnRachel said people are just looking for options.

"Every age group has come in looking for some way to lessen the cost of their car ride," said AnnRachel Wolf. "We've got a lot of people coming in saying I got to find an alternative, and bicycling is the alternative."

The Wolf's said they're repairing and selling dozens of bikes each day, but there are some more popular than others.

"Electric bikes have literally taken over the industry," said Michael Wolf.

They said Electric bikes have less pressure on the joints and are especially popular among the elders and those with longer work commutes.

"Instead of taking their car and driving, they're coming in; they're getting an electric bike and going back and forth to work."

As a COVID long-hauler, Levy said biking, in general, is a way not only to cut costs but stay healthy as we enter the endemic.

Raquel Harrington is the race and culture reporter at FOX61 News.

