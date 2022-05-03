Gas prices hit above $4 per gallon

The average price of gas in Connecticut is $4.07 on Saturday, gas prices hit as high as $4.49

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Gas prices are continuing to climb across the nation, as well as right here in Connecticut. According to AAA, the average price of gas in the state is now above $4 per gallon.

In West Hartford off of North Main Street, gas is $4.49 per gallon. The average price across the state on Saturday is $4.07 per gallon, an increase of $0.10 overnight.

"I’m paying a dollar or something more it’s crazy," said Victor Vasquez of Waterbury. "The prices keep going up, this is crazy."

Drivers went from feeling the pinch at the pumps to feeling the pain at the pumps.

"Compared to last year it’s about $30 more, I just filled up my tank the other day for like 60 bucks," said Joe Rivera of West Hartford.

Despite the state’s average price, not many gas stations are sitting in the low $4 range. Gas stations in Waterbury were priced at $4.29 and in West Hartford, $4.39 and $4.49 off of North Main Street.

"With the way things are going, I feel like they’re going to continue to go up. I don’t want them to, but I feel like that’s just the direction we’re heading in," said Rivera.

That's something spokesperson for AAA Tracy Noble said is likely to happen, gas prices may continue to climb before they come down.

"As long as these political tensions and the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, unfortunately, we’re going to keep seeing higher prices at the pump," said Noble.

Some drivers said it's a price they're willing to pay to send a message to Russia.

"Personally, I believe if we have to bear the brunt in order to shut Putin down we probably should," said Peter Osbourne of Waterbury.

What are the gas prices near you? Today I saw 4.29, 4.39 and 4.49! Anyone find anything higher? pic.twitter.com/dNydplT8TS — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) March 6, 2022

Noble says there are ways you can save a few bucks on gas, including searching for the best price and using cruise control on the highway.

"Anytime you go above 55 or 60 miles per hour you’re actually decreasing your fuel mileage by almost 14%, so reducing your speed helps," said Noble. "If your vehicle does not require premium fuel, regular is just fine."

GasBuddy said gas is usually cheaper on Monday and Tuesday, drivers can also eliminate extra weight inside a vehicle to cut down on their gas.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.