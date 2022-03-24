Gov. Lamont signs 25-cent gas tax bill into law

Suspension of gas tax in place from April 1 to June 30.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont has signed emergency legislation that suspends Connecticut's tax on gasoline from April 1 to June 30.

The signing comes the day after state lawmakers passed the bill.

This legislation also suspends dares on public buses statewide during that same time period and creates a one-week sales tax holiday on clothing and footwear under $100 from April 10 to April 16.

“With this bipartisan action, we are taking steps to provide some relief to consumers as they face rising prices due to a number of international dynamics and market instability that go far beyond our state. Connecticut is in a stronger fiscal position than ever before, and I am determined to use every tool available to provide relief for our residents. I am appreciative that legislative leaders from both parties successfully worked with my office to get this done, and I think these actions are a good indicator that in the coming weeks we will be able to once again come to a bipartisan agreement to provide more tax relief to the people of Connecticut,” said Lamont.

Some Connecticut residents were not happy with this new legislation.

"I don't think it's possible or fair for these owners to have everyone switch over April 1," said Hussnain Gondal, the owner of The RoadRunners Gas Stations.

Those in the trucking industry say they'll be hurt with diesel fuel not included in this bill when they pay an average of $5.13 a gallon across New England

"When a trucking company has their second biggest cost increase dramatically, we've got to offset that by charging higher rates to the customers that we deliver for," Joe Sculley, President of Motor Transport Association of Connecticut.

So why isn't diesel part of the bill?

"The majority of those trucks are out-of-state trucks just going right through," said Lamont. "I'd like to target my tax cuts on Connecticut drivers and Connecticut taxpayers."

But, the Connecticut trucking industry pushed back

"We've got a lot of Connecticut-based trucks and we've got a lot of trucks Connecticut-based that run a lot of Connecticut miles," said Andy Anastasio, Jr., owner of A. Anastasio & Sons Trucking Co. of New Haven. "What's even more come January 1, we are going to get slapped with a ton-mile tax which is another $.10 a mile."

According to Sculley, of the Motor Transport Association, including diesel in the tax holiday would have cost an additional $14-$15 million on top of the roughly $90 million already committed.

