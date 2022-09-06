Locals react to gas prices hitting a record high

Connecticut's gas average is at $4.95, according to AAA.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gas has reached a record high once again.

“I am putting most of my paycheck into my car,” said London Brazal.

Pain at the pump

“It went from about $45 to $75 a week,” said David Parker.

Connecticut's gas average is at $4.95, according to AAA. But some spots in the state are already seeing more than $5 a gallon.

“I only put in 30 at a time bc I know it takes too much to fill up my tank so just put a little in and suddenly I’m at the gas station in another three days,” said Braza.

These prices becoming a big burden.

“Well actually you have to put more money away and it’s becoming a problem,” said Parker.

Prices are now impacting people’s livelihoods.

“I’m a concrete finisher and we’re trying to find more jobs closer to home,” said Parker.

Some folks just hope for the best in the end.

“It’s sad and I wish… the cash deal is almost nicer but in the end you’re only saving what? 20 cents so I put my card in and hope for the cash back in the future,” said Braza.

Obviously, we've never seen gas prices this high. You'll have to go back to 2008 to even find gas prices like this and they were only a little over $4 according to AAA. That would come to around $5.25 today adjusted for inflation. Prices we might just see soon.

