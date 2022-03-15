Rideshare and food delivery drivers feel the impacts of high gas prices

Uber is expected to roll out a temporary fuel surcharge to help drivers. Drivers FOX61 spoke to said it's not enough.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — While many people might be trying to cut back on their driving to save on gas others, like ride-share drivers, have no choice but to be out on the roads all day.

"Everything is going up. The gas price, the groceries, everything is going up. So it's hard to survive right now as an Uber driver," said Syed Ali of Manchester.

He works as an Uber driver full time and depends on it for an income, but he said it's becoming less and less worth it as gas prices continue to go up. When he's out on rides, he doesn't have the option to shop around for the best price.

"You have no choice. In New Haven, or Avon or Simsbury, they have high prices over there but if you need it then you've got to fill up your gas," said Ali.

He drives a smaller car that's pretty good on gas, but other drivers don't. Some have SUVs that allow them to pick up more people for a higher fare, but that doesn't happen often, and then they're stuck doing lower-paying rides in a gas-guzzling car.

"XL is like good money but not everyone they use the XL. XL most time people on the weekend they use it. Like going together in a group 5 to 6 people," said Mohsin Kadawla of Manchester.

On Wednesday, Uber is rolling out temporary fuel assistance charging customers a 55-cent surcharge on every ride that will go to the drivers. Lyft also announced a similar plan, though it hasn't announced when it goes into effect.

However, drivers say it's not enough.

"55 cents per ride is like a donation," said Ali.

Food delivery drivers also feel the pain at the pump. At East Hartford Pizza Restaurant, they've recently seen an increase in the number of deliveries they have to make.

"I think customers are now ordering more deliveries, maybe because they don't want to spend their gas," said Katty Peres.

With gas prices as high as they have been, it's impacting business.

"It has affected the drivers because now the tips they're making on deliveries is being put on gas," said Peres.

