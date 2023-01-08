Rock blasting on I-95 in East Lyme: What to know

The project will involve closures multiple times a week for around six to eight weeks.

EAST LYME, Conn. — Interstate 95 in East Lyme will see multiple short-term closures over the next several weeks as crews blast rock walls to make room for roadway improvements.

Both the north and southbound sides of I-95 will close twice a day, Monday through Thursday, between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for 15 minutes for each blast.

The blasting schedule started Tuesday, Aug. 1, and will take place for the next six to eight weeks.

In the meantime, there are detours drivers can take to avoid a standstill to wait for the blasting to end.

I-95 North detour: Take Exit 74 and go on Route 161 North (turns into Route 1), turn left onto Cross Road, turn left onto Waterford Parkway, and take the entrance ramp to I-95 northbound.

I-95 South detour: Take Exit 75, follow Route 1 to Route 161 South and then get on the I-95 southbound entrance ramp.

The rock blasting is part of a project to create new on and off-ramps at Exit 74, set to be completed around Spring 2027.

Drivers can get notifications on when blasting will take place. Sign up for those alerts here.

