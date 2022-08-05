x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Naugatuck man faces DUI charges after 4-vehicle crash on I-95 in New Haven

State police were notified of a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 Southbound, near exit 46 in New Haven on Thursday evening.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Naugatuck man was arrested on DUI charges after a four-vehicle collision.

Connecticut state police were notified of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 Southbound, near exit 46 in New Haven on Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

A Jeep Patriot Sport, operated by Justin Sollenne, 30, of Naugatuck, was traveling in the left lane of six on I-95, north of exit 46, state police said. Then, the Jeep sideswiped a Honda Accord in the second lane from the left, causing the Honda to be pushed to the right and collided with a Toyota Rav4 in the second lane from the right. The Honda began to spin uncontrollably and was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling in the far right lane, troopers said.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The drivers and passengers of the Toyota and Honda reportedly had minor injuries and all were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. The tractor-trailer driver and Sollenne did not report any injuries, troopers said.

Troopers arrived at the scene and asked Sollenne to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which troopers said he did not perform well.

RELATED: Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges

As a result, he was placed under arrest and charged with violations of operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.

Though Sollenne was released on a $500 non-surety bond, he is scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court on Aug. 19.

RELATED: Motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

After 20 deaths, Connecticut seeks to prevent wrong-way crashes

Before You Leave, Check This Out