Naugatuck man faces DUI charges after 4-vehicle crash on I-95 in New Haven

State police were notified of a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 Southbound, near exit 46 in New Haven on Thursday evening.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Naugatuck man was arrested on DUI charges after a four-vehicle collision.

Connecticut state police were notified of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 Southbound, near exit 46 in New Haven on Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

A Jeep Patriot Sport, operated by Justin Sollenne, 30, of Naugatuck, was traveling in the left lane of six on I-95, north of exit 46, state police said. Then, the Jeep sideswiped a Honda Accord in the second lane from the left, causing the Honda to be pushed to the right and collided with a Toyota Rav4 in the second lane from the right. The Honda began to spin uncontrollably and was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling in the far right lane, troopers said.

The drivers and passengers of the Toyota and Honda reportedly had minor injuries and all were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. The tractor-trailer driver and Sollenne did not report any injuries, troopers said.

Troopers arrived at the scene and asked Sollenne to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which troopers said he did not perform well.

As a result, he was placed under arrest and charged with violations of operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane.

Though Sollenne was released on a $500 non-surety bond, he is scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court on Aug. 19.

