The crash happened in the area of Peter Green Road and Dunn Hill Road Monday. Police expect the road to be closed for several hours.

TOLLAND, Connecticut — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in the area of Peter Green Road and Dunn Hill Road Monday afternoon.

According to Tolland Alert's Twitter page, one person was transported by ambulance. It is unclear how severe the injuries are to the person.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours by Connecticut State Police. The Tolland Fire Department has cleared the scene.

UPDATE: LifeStar unavailable. One patient being transported by ambulance. Units remaining on scene. Rt 74 remains closed. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) September 7, 2020