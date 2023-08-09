New Britain man dead in Route 9 motorcycle crash

The crash happened on Route 9 South near Exit 33 on Tuesday evening.

BERLIN, Conn — A New Britain man has died after his motorcycle crashed on Route 9 South in Berlin Tuesday evening.

Connecticut state police were called to Route 9 South near Exit 33 around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police determined the motorcycle operator lost control of his bike, went off the road and crashed into the metal guardrail.

The victim, identified as Angel Ruiz, 46, was pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

This crash remains under state police investigation.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage regarding this crash is asked to call Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or email state police at michael.dean@ct.gov.

