Overturned vehicle closes 1-91 South in Wallingford

Exits 14 and 13 have been shut down.
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — An overturned vehicle has closed a portion of 1-91 South in Wallingford.

Department of Transportation officials said the highway is shut down between exits 14 and 13. 

Reports have said that the highway is congested from exits 15 to 13. 

This is a developing story. We will update this when we've received further information. 

