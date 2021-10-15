18-year-old seriously injured after being struck by a car in Stamford

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after attempting to cross the street and was struck by a car.

STAMFORD, Conn — An 18-year-old from Stamford is recovering after police said she was struck by a car while crossing a road Thursday night.

Police said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. when the victim attempted to cross the street. According to police, the 18-year-old walked into the path of a Subaru sedan that was traveling north on Washington Boulevard near Travis Avenue.

The victim was taken to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was admitted to the ICU.

The driver of the car did remain on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Stamford Police Department at 203-977-4712 and ask to speak with Sergeant Ryan McAllister and Officer Jillian Moller.

Edward Ford is a producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at eford@fox61.com. Follow him on Twitter.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.