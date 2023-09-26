Road closures and parking for Southington Apple Harvest Festival

This is a six-day festival, which takes over the weekends of Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 through Oct. 8.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The town of Southington is getting ready for its annual Apple Harvest Festival, which calls for multiple parking restrictions and road closures to make it all happen.

This is a six-day festival, which takes over two weekends. The first weekend is Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1 and the second weekend is Friday, Oct. 6 through Oct. 8.

The festival takes place on Main St.; there is no on-street parking allowed on the festival grounds. There are parking spots and shuttles available at Southington High School on 720 Pleasant St. Shuttles only run on Saturday and Sunday.

There is no parking allowed on the following streets during the days of the festival:

Merrell Ave.

Oak St.

Academy Ln.

Academy St.

North Liberty St.

Vermont Ave.

Vermont Terr.

High St.

Hobart St.

Center St.

Center Pl.

Center Crt.

Columbus Ave.

Eden Ave.

Liberty St.

Chestnut St.

Mill St. (North Main St to Water St.)

Berlin Ave. (Main St to Highwood Ave.)

North Main St. (Center St. to Mill St.)

West Center St. (Summer St. to Howard Ave.)

Woodruff St. (Berlin Ave. to Pleasant St.)

The Apple Harvest Festival Parade route will also cause some road closures. On Sunday, Oct. 1, the following roads will not allow parking from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. due to the parade:

Summer St.

Cowles Ave.

Elm St.

Church St.

Beecher St.

Matthews St.

Eden Pl.

West Main St.

Bristol St.

Knowles Ave.

Chestnut St.

S. Center St.

Water St.

Main St.

Speechley Ave.

Prospect St. (West St. to Summer St.)

On the day of the parade, access to Cowles Ave., Prospect St., Summer St., and Elm St. will be shut down at 11 a.m. The rain date for the parade is Sunday, Oct. 8.

There will be fireworks on Saturday, Sept. 30, so access to the Dog Park and neighboring roads will be restricted that day.

Since the fireworks will be set off at the Dog Park, the park will close at noon on Saturday and reopen at noon on Sunday. The section of Mill Street between North Main St. (Rte. 10) and Water Street will be blocked off starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will reopen at 11 p.m.

The rain date for the fireworks is Saturday, Oct. 7.

