Rollover crash on Route 42 causes oil spill, projected multi-day clean up: police

An oil truck driving on Route 42 was involved in a rollover crash, which caused an oil spill, resulting in a hazardous materials incident.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — A portion of Bethany Mountain Road (Route 42) will be closed until at least Monday as crews clean up an oil spill that resulted from a rollover crash on Friday.

An oil truck driving on Route 42 was involved in a rollover crash, which caused an oil spill, resulting in a hazardous materials incident, according to Cheshire Police.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other passengers in the truck.

The Cheshire Fire Department and the State of Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) are on scene coordinating containment and cleanup, which is on track to take several days.

Bethany Mountain Road will be closed from North Brooksvale Road to the Prospect town line and is expected to remain closed through the weekend and into Monday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

