Route 6 closed in Farmington after crash with 'serious injuries'

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 6 and Birdseye Rd.

FARMINGTON, Conn — Portions of Route 6 in Farmington are closed after a two-car crash that happened Friday.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 6 and Birdseye Rd., near what's known in town as "five corners."

Four people were taken to the hospital, and police said there were serious injuries.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes, as there are multiple road closures to be aware of:

Route 6 east is closed at Birdseye Rd., and traffic is being detoured down Fienemann Rd or Birdseye Rd.

Route 6 west is closed at Wolfpit Rd.

Those taking Exit 38 from Interstate 84 will be detoured to South Rd. and then Birdseye Rd.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.