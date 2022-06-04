x
Route 66 in Portland closed after accident

Portland Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.
Police patrol vehicle sirens

PORTLAND, Conn. — Route 66 in the area of St. Clements Castle in Portland is closed due to a collision. 

The Portlands Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and they will give an update as to when that area will reopen. 

**Motor Vehicle Accident** RT 66 in the area of St Clements Castle is closed until further notice following a collision. Avoid the area if possible. We will update when reopened.

Posted by Portland CT Fire Department on Saturday, June 4, 2022

This is a developing story.

Rising diesel prices in Connecticut affecting businesses