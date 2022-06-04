Route 66 in Portland closed after accident

Portland Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

PORTLAND, Conn. — Route 66 in the area of St. Clements Castle in Portland is closed due to a collision.

The Portlands Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and they will give an update as to when that area will reopen.

**Motor Vehicle Accident** RT 66 in the area of St Clements Castle is closed until further notice following a collision. Avoid the area if possible. We will update when reopened. Posted by Portland CT Fire Department on Saturday, June 4, 2022

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.