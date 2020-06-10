x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Traffic

Simsbury PD: Serious multi-car crash closes Route 185

According to Simsbury PD, the road is closed from Wades in Bloomfield to East Weatogue Street. Drivers should expect Rt. 185 to be closed through the evening.
Credit: FOX61

SIMSBURY, Conn — Officials say a serious multi-car crash Tuesday evening has closed Route 185.

According to Simsbury PD, the road is closed from Wades in Bloomfield to East Weatogue Street. 

Drivers should expect Rt. 185 to be closed through the evening.

Stay with FOX61 for updates.