Simsbury PD: Serious multi-car crash closes Route 185
According to Simsbury PD, the road is closed from Wades in Bloomfield to East Weatogue Street. Drivers should expect Rt. 185 to be closed through the evening.
SIMSBURY, Conn — Officials say a serious multi-car crash Tuesday evening has closed Route 185.
