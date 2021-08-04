Stamford-based Americares using music to promote COVID-19 safety protocols

The "Wear a Mask Campaign" was launched in an effort to reinforce COVID-19 safety protocols through song and dance.

ENFIELD, Conn. — The Stamford-based Americares has launched a new campaign Wednesday to reinforce the COVID-19 safety precautions we should all be familiar with after more than a year of the pandemic.

The campaign is called "Wear a Mask" and it targets 18 to 34-year-olds to follow the safety protocols like wear a mask and physical distancing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest public health challenge of our time, but we can slow the spread—and save lives—with vaccination and continued safety precautions,” said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. “We have developed a campaign and life-saving anthem that speaks to young adults, rather than at them.”

The campaign includes an original song and a dance by Dezi Saenz which made its debut Friday on TikTok.

According to the CDC, the aforementioned age group represents most of the COVID-19 cases in the United States. A survey from the CDC also found the age group to "least likely to report taking COVID-19 safety precautions."

“Vaccines are going into arms, but COVID-19 remains the number one cause of death in the U.S. The next few months are critical,” said Americares Public Health Specialist Brenda Rivera-García, DVM, MPH. “By adopting behaviors that prevent the spread of the disease, young adults have an opportunity to protect themselves, as well as vulnerable family members at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.”

To find out more click here.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.