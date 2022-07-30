Motorcycle crash leaves Wallingford resident dead

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A Wallingford motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving an SUV in North Haven.
According to the police department, the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. They later died.
The South Central Accident Reconstruction team has responded to the scene to take over the investigation.
Any witnesses are asked to call 203-239-5321.
Ashley RK Smith is an assignment desk editor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at asmith@fox61.com
