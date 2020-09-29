1 state added, 2 removed from the CT Travel Advisory list

Colorado was added to the list of impacted locations on September 29. Arizona and Virginia were removed.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut has added one new state to its Travel Advisory list.

On September 29, Colorado was added to the list while two states, Arizona and Virginia were removed. Arizona was added to the list only last week.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state.

On September 30, Bradley International Airport will be announcing a new COVID-19 testing site. According to a press release sent out by the airport, the testing site will be for passengers and employees.

The list is updated every week on Tuesday based on the COVID-19 numbers in each state. For more info, click here.

Below is a complete list as of September 29: