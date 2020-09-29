x
1 state added, 2 removed from the CT Travel Advisory list

Colorado was added to the list of impacted locations on September 29. Arizona and Virginia were removed.
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut has added one new state to its Travel Advisory list. 

On September 29, Colorado was added to the list while two states, Arizona and Virginia were removed. Arizona was added to the list only last week. 

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state. 

On September 30, Bradley International Airport will be announcing a new COVID-19 testing site. According to a press release sent out by the airport, the testing site will be for passengers and employees. 

The list is updated every week on Tuesday based on the COVID-19 numbers in each state. For more info, click here

Below is a complete list as of September 29: 

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arkansas
  4. Colorado
  5. Delaware
  6. Florida
  7. Georgia
  8. Guam
  9. Idaho
  10. Illinois
  11. Indiana
  12. Iowa
  13. Kansas
  14. Kentucky
  15. Louisiana
  16. Minnesota
  17. Mississippi
  18. Missouri
  19. Montana
  20. Nebraska
  21. Nevada
  22. North Carolina
  23. North Dakota
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Puerto Rico
  26. Rhode Island
  27. South Carolina
  28. South Dakota
  29. Tennessee
  30. Texas
  31. Utah
  32. West Virginia
  33. Wisconsin
  34. Wyoming

