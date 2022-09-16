AAA recommends booking holiday flights early in 2022

AAA said airfares have risen 20% in the last year and will likely continue to increase in the coming months.

CONNECTICUT, USA — AAA said to plan ahead and plan early for holiday travel. The agency recommends booking holiday flights now.

There are 70 days left until Thanksgiving and around 100 days until December holidays, such as Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

AAA is expecting this holiday to be a busy season for air travel. Booking flights now will give you more choice and flexibility, according to AAA.

“It might be a bit earlier than you’re used to but with all the delays and everything we’ve seen coming from the airline industry. Now is the time to take action,” AAA Greater Hartford spokesperson, Tracy Noble, said.

This comes at a time when the industry is already seeing the pilot and workforce shortages, high fuel costs, and flight cancellations and delays.

For a smoother trip, the agency recommends booking a morning flight as they are less susceptible to cancellations or delays, buying travel insurance, and reviewing your airline’s policies to understand what you can do if you need to rebook.

Also, if you’re traveling for a getaway, like a cruise, arrive early.

“We recommend that you get there a day in advance. This way, you know if something does happen, you’re not going to miss your cruise. So plan ahead and plan early,” Noble said.

As your travels draw near, keep in mind that AAA recommends arriving at the airport 2 hours early for domestic and 3 hours for international.

