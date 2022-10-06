Flights to Dublin from Bradley Airport to resume next year

Flights to Dublin will begin in March 2023.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Aer Lingus will resume their nonstop flight from Bradley International Airport to Dublin, Ireland beginning March 26, 2023, bringing transatlantic service back to Connecticut’s largest airport, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Thursday.

Flights to Dublin will depart daily from March to October. In the capital of the Republic of Ireland, travelers can connect to 28 European airports, including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Prague.

“Bradley is a key economic driver for our state, and the more airlines and destinations that we can add from the airport, the more attractive Connecticut becomes to companies that are seeking to grow their own operations here," Lamont said in an announcement.

Service via Aer Lingus started in 2016. Flights were stopped in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restart of the daily flight into Bradley International Airport is the only direct service to Europe, reflecting Aer Lingus’ ability to connect North American customers with Europe,” Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton said.

Aer Lingus will be operating an Airbus A321neo LR which has both business cabin and economy class cabin and delivers up to 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and close to 50% reduction in noise footprint when compared to previous generation aircraft, according to the airline.

Dublin Airport offers U.S. Customs and Border Protection preclearance, which means that Bradley International Airport-bound passengers can complete all necessary requirements in Dublin before their departure.

Tickets for the new service are available starting Thursday, with roundtrips to Ireland starting from $459 and to Europe from $659, including taxes and charges. For up-to-date information on flight schedules and fares, visit aerlingus.com.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

