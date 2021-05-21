Breeze Airways to launch at Bradley International Airport with four nonstop destinations

The newly founded carrier will launch its service from Windsor Locks to Charleston, Columbus, Norfolk and Pittsburgh.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority announced Friday that Bradley International Airport is one of the U.S. airports that will welcome Breeze Airways this summer.

The newly founded carrier will launch its service from Windsor Locks to four new destinations this summer, including Charleston, Columbus, Norfolk, and Pittsburgh.

Breeze Airways officials said the company is committed to connecting passengers to smaller and medium-sized destinations, affordably.

“I know Connecticut well from many years living there and we see a significant number of unserved markets from Bradley that will provide us with many years of growth opportunities," said David Neeleman, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. "And we're thrilled to be able to give Hartford residents nonstop service so they can get where they want to go twice as fast for half the cost.”

Here's when travelers can expect to start flying on Breeze:

Charleston – May 27

Columbus, Norfolk and Pittsburgh – July 22

Gov. Ned Lamont said it is an exciting time for Bradley, as Connecticut continues to emerge from the pandemic.

“This announcement today is further recognition that one of our greatest assets as a state and a region is Bradley International Airport, and these new destinations allow for residents to be connected to new business and tourism travel markets," Lamont said.

According to officials, the nonstops will operate on a single-class Embraer aircraft, with a two-by-two seat configuration.

Breeze Airways said it will offer booking flexibility that includes no change or cancellation fees for flights changed or canceled up to 15 minutes before scheduled departure.

CAA Board Chair Thomas Sheridan says they are thrilled to be part of Breeze Airways’ historic launch.

“While it has been a challenging year for the aviation industry, today’s announcement solidifies Bradley International Airport’s continued, strong reputation and is a testament to the acumen of the leadership team to pursue new partnerships that will benefit our airport and region," he added.

