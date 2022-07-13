Bradley International Airport opens new ground transportation center today

This new addition to the airport will help travelers have easier access to rental cars and more public parking.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority opened its new $210 million ground transportation center at Bradley International Airport today.

This new addition to the airport will help travelers have easier access to rental cars and more public parking, with a plan of providing more access to public transit.

The ground transportation center has a fancy interior and exterior, including five floors reserved for rental cars, along with a customer service building, an area for drop-off and pick-up, and a quick turnaround facility, which has fueling and car washing services.

Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, Kevin A. Dillon, believes the new expansion of the airport is necessary and beneficial.

“With the introduction of the ground transportation center, we have created a more efficient and overall better and more welcoming passenger experience,” he said.

Dillon added that after five years of intense planning he is thrilled to showcase the new center.

With the new rental car service comes nine rental car brands, such as Avis, Enterprise, and Hertz.

Anne Morrison, Avis Head of Airports NA, explained the new benefits of the rental car experience and thanked airport leadership for helping this vision become a reality.

The airport has made it its mission to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by having fewer shuttle bus operations.

“As more customers seek to rent electric vehicles, Hertz will offer a variety of cars from Tesla, Polestar, GM, and Hyundai and look to have 30% of our entire fleet be electric by the end of 2024,” said Steve Blum, Hertz Senior Vice President Real Estate and Facilities.

Parking availability has increased by 10% with 830 new general parking spots that are all within a short walking distance of terminal A.

Although Bradley has made these improvements, they will not stop here. In the future, the airport plans to create an area that will be used to receive high-frequency buses connecting the airport to the CTRail line, as well as regional bus services.

