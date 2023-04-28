CT Bucket List: Spring things to do around the state

From tulips to rainforests to underwater adventures – FOX61's Keith McGilvery and Rachel Piscitelli check out family-friendly spring activities across Connecticut!

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's May, spring is in full swing, and so are the fun things to do around the state. Connecticut has a lot to offer in terms of indoor and outdoor activities!

FOX61's Keith McGilvery and Rachel Piscitelli are venturing to five locations in Connecticut to feature springtime activities that the whole family can enjoy as part of their spring bucket list!

First up is Wicked Tulips, located in Preston.

It's a family-owned tulip farm that opens to visitors every spring. The farm plants 1.5 million tulips across three locations and hosts the largest you-pick tulip events in New England! Tickets are available for adults and children with adult tickets including 10 flowers.

Of course, there are also plenty of places to check out across the state and fun activities to participate in. Head to CT Visit for even more ideas!

Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Rachel Piscitelli is a meteorologist for FOX61 News. She can be reached at rpiscitelli@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.