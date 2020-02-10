CT Bucket List: March Farm

Tuesday morning FOX61 visited the 150-acre property that’s been welcoming guests with pumpkins, apple orchards, and incredible views since 1915.

BETHLEHEM, Connecticut — A wheel barrel is the transportation of choice for seven-year-old Norah and nine-year-old Charlotte Medonis.

“It is fun because it’s kinda like being on a quad or a dirt bike because you go fast,” says Charlotte.

When these sisters are not racing through the pumpkins they’re helping customers pick them at March Farm in Bethlehem.

Seven-year-old Norah told us what to look for, “A big round one a good stem,” she says.

Tuesday morning FOX61 visited the 150-acre property that’s been welcoming guests with pumpkins, apple orchards, and incredible views since 1915 as part of our Fall Bucket list tour.

“One of the great things to witness is seeing other families experience this, and be outside and take advantage of what this farm has to offer,” says mom, Emily Medonis.

Medonis is raising her four kids on the same farm where she grew up and sharing what makes it special when others visit.

“You can come here for A half an hour, you can come here for two hours you can just soak up this whole environment with The picking and the pumpkin yard and the animals and the play area, again it is just easy fun,” says Medonis.

It’s easy fun that if her girls have their way you’ll be able to add to your bucket list for generations to come.

“I want to be a part of the farm when I get older, And if I’d be a part, we can keep this farm going for more than 150 years,” says Charlotte.

March Farm is open seven days a week from 10 AM to 6 PM.